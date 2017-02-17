Asa Resources performs below par in third quarter
Asa Resource Group posted an update on operations and exploration activity for the quarter to 31 December on Friday, with old production and sales 3% lower at Zimbabwe's Freda Rebecca Gold Mine, at 15,365oz. The AIM-traded firm said revenue at the mine decreased by 14% to $18.4m on a lower gold price, although its all-in sustaining C3 costs also decreased by 5% to $1,055/oz.
