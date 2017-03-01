African leadership prize fails to fin...

African leadership prize fails to find a winner - again

6 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Sudanese telecoms magnate Mo Ibrahim failed to award a $5 million African political leadership prize on Tuesday, the second year running the gong designed to foster regional democracy has gone begging due to a lack of suitable candidates. Since its launch in 2006, the Ibrahim Prize has only been awarded four times - to Mozambique's Joaquim Chissano, Botswana's Festus Mogae, Cape Verde's Pedro De Verona Rodrigues Pires and Namibia's Hifikepunye Pohamba in 2014.

