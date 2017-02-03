Africa: On the Death of Former DRC Prime Minister Etienne Tshisekedi
The United States reiterates its sincerest condolences to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo following the recent passing of former Prime Minister Etienne Tshisekedi. While this is a difficult period and a time of mourning in the DRC, it is also a moment for unity.
