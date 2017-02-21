Africa: Mass Protests and Mobilization Swept Continent - Amnesty Annual Report

Mass protests, movements, and mobilization often articulated and organized through social media swept the continent in 2016. Protesters and human rights defenders repeatedly found inspiring ways to stand up against repression and campaigns such as the #oromoprotests and #amaharaprotests in Ethiopia, #EnforcedDisappearancesKE in Kenya, #ThisFlag in Zimbabwe, and #FeesMustFall in South Africa formed iconic images from the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.