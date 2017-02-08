Africa: DR Congo, Tanzania, Zambia an...

Africa: DR Congo, Tanzania, Zambia and Burundi to Meet On Lake Tanganyika Oil

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Four countries sharing the Lake Tanganyika basin will hold a meeting next week in the Democratic Republic of Congo to discuss a joint exploration of oil and gas in the second deepest lake in the world. The minister for Energy and Minerals, Prof Sospeter Muhongo, yesterday told the august House that there are traces of oil and gas in the lake, and the meeting is aimed at harmonizing exploration efforts and avoid conflicts over the resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC