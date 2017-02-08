Africa: DR Congo, Tanzania, Zambia and Burundi to Meet On Lake Tanganyika Oil
Four countries sharing the Lake Tanganyika basin will hold a meeting next week in the Democratic Republic of Congo to discuss a joint exploration of oil and gas in the second deepest lake in the world. The minister for Energy and Minerals, Prof Sospeter Muhongo, yesterday told the august House that there are traces of oil and gas in the lake, and the meeting is aimed at harmonizing exploration efforts and avoid conflicts over the resources.
