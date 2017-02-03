Accord between Holy See, Congo

Accord between Holy See, Congo

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, traveled to the Republic of the Congo to sign an accord with the nation's prime minister on February 3. The accord "guarantees to the Church the possibility of carrying out her mission in the Congo," the Holy See Press Office explained. "In particular, the legal personality of the Church and her institutions is recognized."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,622 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC