Vaccine corrals ebola

Ebola, the disease that caused an international scare two years ago, may be on the ropes. A recent study led by the World Health Organization showed a new vaccine to be "highly effective" against the fatal disease, proving that even the most stubborn public health problems can be solved when the world's best minds work together.

