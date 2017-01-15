Urgent Action: Detained Opposition Member Hospitalised
Congolese political opposition member, Modeste Boukadia, has been hospitalised for the third time as a result of injuries he sustained during a severe beating by prison guards on 15 November 2016 while in prison. There has been no investigation into the incident.
