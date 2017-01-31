UPDATE 1-Congo says M23 fighters captured downed air crew
The Congolese army on Tuesday said armed fighters belonging to the former M23 rebel group had captured four crew members of a military helicopter which crashed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week, and that three died after being tortured. The crew members had been seized alive and handed over to the M23 movement's military chief, Sultani Makenga, the army's General Leon Mushale told reporters in the eastern city of Goma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
|UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|funny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC