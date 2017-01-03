UN welcomes Congo agreement, calls for swift implementation
" The U.N. Security Council is welcoming an agreement in Congo calling for President Joseph Kabila to leave power after an election by year's end. The New Year's Eve accord followed months of unrest that left dozens dead and threatened to further destabilize the Central African nation with a history of dictatorship and civil war.
