UN Special Envoy congratulates the Congolese parties on the signing of the Political Compromise

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region, Mr. Said Djinnit, congratulates the Conference Episcopale Nationale du Congo and the concerned parties on the successful conclusion of the talks and the signing of the Political Compromise on 31 December 2016. He expresses his appreciation to the CENCO leadership for its tireless mediation efforts and commends the signatory parties for their readiness to make important compromises for the sake of peace and stability of their country.

Chicago, IL

