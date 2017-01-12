UN peacekeeping chief warns Congo elections could be delayed

" The U.N. peacekeeping chief is warning that elections in Congo recently scheduled to be held this year could be pushed back by any delays in establishing voting lists, creating a transitional government, and implementing a Dec. 31 political agreement. Herve Ladsous also told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that every effort must be made to ensure that all political players, including the Movement for the Liberation of Congo, sign up to the agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.