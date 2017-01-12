UN peacekeeping chief warns Congo ele...

UN peacekeeping chief warns Congo elections could be delayed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The U.N. peacekeeping chief is warning that elections in Congo recently scheduled to be held this year could be pushed back by any delays in establishing voting lists, creating a transitional government, and implementing a Dec. 31 political agreement. Herve Ladsous also told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that every effort must be made to ensure that all political players, including the Movement for the Liberation of Congo, sign up to the agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
News UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15) Jan '15 funny 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC