UN, NYC Mayor's office team up to pro...

UN, NYC Mayor's office team up to promote Global Goals' mental health targets

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: United Nations

This centre, founded in 2008 by the missionary organization Brothers of Charity in Shabunda, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo , is a refuge for people with mental health needs and offers both hospital and ambulatory services. Photo: OCHA/Naomi Frerotte 25 January 2017 – Addressing an event on mental health, a special advisor to the President of the United Nations General Assembly today stressed the importance of mental health for all actions to be taken to achieve sustainable development goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
News UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15) Jan '15 funny 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,259,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC