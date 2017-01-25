UN, NYC Mayor's office team up to promote Global Goals' mental health targets

This centre, founded in 2008 by the missionary organization Brothers of Charity in Shabunda, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo , is a refuge for people with mental health needs and offers both hospital and ambulatory services. Photo: OCHA/Naomi Frerotte 25 January 2017 – Addressing an event on mental health, a special advisor to the President of the United Nations General Assembly today stressed the importance of mental health for all actions to be taken to achieve sustainable development goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.