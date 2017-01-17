UN agency revises funding requirement...

UN agency revises funding requirements to tackle Africa's worst displacement crisis

Internally displaced persons line up early in the morning for a general food distribution at the UN Protection of Civilians Site, Malakal, South Sudan. Photo: IOM/Bannon 20 January 2017 – With conflict in South Sudan now entering its fourth year and its people facing dire humanitarian challenges, the United Nations refugee agency has revised upwards its funding requirements for 2017 to address new needs of those who have been displaced due to renewed fighting, increased violence and resulting food insecurity since July last year.

