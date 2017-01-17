Travel With UN Secretary General Ban ...

Travel With UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in Virtual Realty

In 2016, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon traveled to more than ten countries in five months to draw global attention to the urgent needs of some 130 million people severely impacted by armed conflicts and natural disasters. A VR crew was granted unprecedented access to capture the journey.

