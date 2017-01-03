Teenager's Eagle Scout project nets hundreds of blankets for World...

Teenager's Eagle Scout project nets h...

That wasn't the case Wednesday for Jared Freedland, a sophomore at West Valley High School and a longtime Boy Scout, who helped his father unload over 300 blankets and pillows at World Relief Spokane's office. The 15-year-old spent months gathering donations from church members, going door-to-door and even creating a dozen blankets or so out of fleece he bought at a fabric store - all part of his Eagle Scout project.

