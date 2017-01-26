Tanzania says to receive $305 million...

Tanzania says to receive $305 million World Bank loan for Dar es Salaam port expansion

Thursday

Jan 26 Tanzania will receive a $305 million loan from the World Bank to expand its main port in it main commercial city Dar es Salaam, where congestion and inefficiencies are hampering ambitions to transform the east African nation into a regional transport hub. The port, whose main rival is the bigger but also congested port of Mombasa in Kenya, acts as a trade gateway for landlocked African states such as Zambia, Rwanda, Malawi, Burundi and Uganda, as well as the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Chicago, IL

