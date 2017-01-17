Presidential Nominations Sent to the ...

Presidential Nominations Sent to the Senate

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE: Charles R. Breyer, of California, to be a Member of the United States Sentencing Commission for a term expiring October 31, 2021. Christopher James Brummer, of the District of Columbia, to be Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for a term expiring June 19, 2021, vice Mark P. Wetjen, term expired.

Chicago, IL

