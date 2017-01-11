President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the...

President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo Meets with Wang Yi

On January 10, 2017, President Denis Sassou-N'guesso of the Republic of Congo met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the presidential palace in Brazzaville. Denis Sassou-Nguesso said that the friendship between the Republic of Congo and China has lasted for 50 years, endured the test of time and international vicissitudes, and remained even firmer as time goes by.

Chicago, IL

