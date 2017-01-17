Over half of world's primate species may go extinct
No more planet of the apes: More than half of the world's primate species could go EXTINCT in the next 25 to 50 years They are mankind's closest relatives, but more than 60 per cent of the world's apes and monkeys are threatened with extinction, a shocking report reveals. The future for non-human primates - apes, monkeys, tarsiers, lemurs and lorises - is looking bleak as their forest homes are increasingly being chopped down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
|UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|funny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC