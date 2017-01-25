Out Obama, in Trump, bracing for the unknown

Congo-Brazzaville's president Denis Sassou Nguesso ranks tenth on the list of Africa's longest serving presidents with 19 years, excluding the years from 1979 to 1992 when he first reigned under a single-party regime, and was last year in March re-elected for another seven years in office. WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump speaks at his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.