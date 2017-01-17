One journalist killed every four days in 2016, UN agency finds

A crowd of journalists in Maluku transit camp, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where citizens of that country, deported from Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, have gathered. . UN Photo/Sylvain Liechti 17 January 2017 – More than 100 journalists were killed last year while doing their jobs, according to the United Nations agency tasked with defending press freedom.

