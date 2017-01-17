One journalist killed every four days in 2016, UN agency finds
A crowd of journalists in Maluku transit camp, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where citizens of that country, deported from Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, have gathered. . UN Photo/Sylvain Liechti 17 January 2017 – More than 100 journalists were killed last year while doing their jobs, according to the United Nations agency tasked with defending press freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
|UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|funny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC