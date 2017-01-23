#OmanPride: Climber from Oman scales ...

#OmanPride: Climber from Oman scales Rwenzori

Sunday Jan 22

Muscat: An Omani climber made history as the first Arab to reach the summit of Rwenzori Mountain in Africa. The Rwenzori summit is 5,109m above sea level on Mt Stanley's Margherita peak.

Chicago, IL

