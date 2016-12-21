Obama's last chance to make up for hi...

Obama's last chance to make up for his failure in Africa

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

In 2009, seven months after entering the Oval Office, President Obama pledged a new Africa policy. ''Africa," he declared in the Ghanaian Parliament, "doesn't need strongmen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
News UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15) Jan '15 funny 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,938

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC