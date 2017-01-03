Mikwe paintings in Eureka

Mikwe paintings in Eureka

Thursday Jan 5

Arts Alive! receptions are slated for Saturday and Feb. 4. from 6 to 9 p.m. Live jazz and refreshments will be offered during both receptions. Mikwe painting, a traditional style from the Republic of Congo, was originally applied as decorative art directly on walls in homes.

Chicago, IL

