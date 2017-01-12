MIDAS Service Rotation Change
Effective with M/V KOTA MAJU at Khor Fakkan on January 4th, 2017, MIDAS serving India and Middle East Gulf to Africa and Indian Ocean , operated with 10 vessels up to 3,500 TEU will change as follows: Khor Fakkan Jebel Ali Mundra Nhava Sheva Pointe des Galets Durban Pointe Noire Tincan / Lagos Apapa - Cotonou - Tema Cape Town Coega Durban Pointe des Galets - Khor Fakkan Luanda served via Durban with Samwaf service: Luanda is reached from Mundra in 26 days, Nhava Sheva in 28 days, Jebel Ali in 31 days. Lome via Singapore with Afex service: Lome is reached from Mundra in 37 days, Nhava Sheva in 39 days and Jebel Ali in 37 days.
