Looking Ahead For The Motherland In 2017

Looking Ahead For The Motherland In 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Final Call

In a "what to look for in Africa during 2017," among other things, the BBC included watching incoming U. S. President Donald Trump. Similar to Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan, who has said that Mr. Trump, more than any single individual in recent history would assist in unifying Black America, the BBC noted the incoming president has pledged an "isolationist stand."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Final Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
News UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15) Jan '15 funny 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC