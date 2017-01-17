Looking Ahead For The Motherland In 2017
In a "what to look for in Africa during 2017," among other things, the BBC included watching incoming U. S. President Donald Trump. Similar to Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan, who has said that Mr. Trump, more than any single individual in recent history would assist in unifying Black America, the BBC noted the incoming president has pledged an "isolationist stand."
