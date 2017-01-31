Homeland Security: 872 Refugees Will Be Allowed to Enter US

Almost 900 refugees who were set to arrive in the U.S. that were not from any of the seven countries in the travel ban will be allowed to enter the U.S. through Thursday, a Department of Homeland Security official announced. The 872 refugees were already cleared and officially on their way to the U.S., Jennifer Sime, senior vice president for U.S. programs at the International Rescue Committee said in a Wall Street Journal report.

