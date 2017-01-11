Hidden peat swamp in Central Africa s...

Hidden peat swamp in Central Africa stores 30 billion tons of carbon

A vast swamp forest in Central Africa contains enough carbon to equal two decades' worth of U.S. fossil fuel emissions, scientists have found. The Congo Basin peatland - an area larger than New York State - has accumulated around 30 billion metric tons of carbon over the last 11,000 years, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Chicago, IL

