'Here because of you': Locals call for unity to oppose immigration ban

A crowd of over 100 people gathered around the Charleston Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The group also expressed support for refugees.

Chicago, IL

