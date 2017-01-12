Global food prices fall for fifth year in a row, but economic uncertainties remain for 2017 a " UN

Farmers beat rice to release grains near the village of Kamangu, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Photo: FAO/Olivier Asselin 12 January 2017 – Data from 2016 reveals that for the fifth year in a row, the prices of food around the world have declined, in some cases 1.5 per cent below 2015 levels, a monthly United Nations report reveals.

