Gambia: What Is Next for Yahya Jammeh...

Gambia: What Is Next for Yahya Jammeh - Even a Billion Years Will End

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Had he accepted defeat in the election of December 2016, Gambia's President Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh, 51, would have been one of the few African presidents or heads of state who, having been in power for more than ten years or have had more than two terms of office, decided voluntarily to have a peaceful transition of power. Notable presidents who stayed in power for a long time, yet organized or supported peaceful transition are Senegal's Leopold Sedar Senghor who left office in 1980 after 20 years, Cameroon's Ahmadou Ahidjo who left office in 1982 after 22 years due to ill health, and Tanzania's Julius Nyerere who quit voluntarily in 1985 after 21 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
News UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15) Jan '15 funny 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,313 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC