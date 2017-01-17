Fleeing M23 rebels caught at Congo border, detained
The former rebels disguised as civilian passengers and were being trucked in four vehicles, Mr Ofwono Opondo, the executive director of Uganda Media Centre said M23 rebels during one of their operations. The Ugandan government announced Thursday that it has intercepted some 101 ex-M23 rebels, who were believed to be escaping back to their former hideouts in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
