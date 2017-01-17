EXCLUSIVE: Thandie Newton Opens Up About Turning 'Pain to Power' With One Billion Rising

ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with the 44-year-old actress at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles last weekend, where she was happy to support V-Day's One Billion Rising campaign with a special toast. ET teamed up with Moet & Chandon for Toast for a Cause at the awards show, where Moet generously donated $1,000 to stars' charities of choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.