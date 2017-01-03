Ex-CEO of Platinum-linked energy company convicted of tax evasion

The former chief executive officer of a company linked to troubled hedge fund manager Platinum Partners was convicted of criminal tax fraud on Wednesday, New York's attorney general said in a statement. Gary Mole, who led Glacial Energy Holdings Inc before it went bankrupt in 2014, pleaded guilty to diverting more than $18.5 million in taxable income from Glacial's New York unit to a mining business in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 2006 through 2008.

