DRC Political Talks Enter Second Phase

Congolese Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba, right, is assisted by Abbot Donatiuen N'shole, CENCO secretary general, as he signs the accord between the opposition and the government of President Joseph Kabila at CENCO headquarters in Kinshasa, Dec. 31, 2016. The second phase of political talks about how to implement a New Year's Eve deal on the transfer of power has begun in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

