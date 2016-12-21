DR Congo: a timeline of deadly political crisis

On December 31, the two sides agreed that President Kabila would stay in power until elections are held at the "end of 2017". PIC: The President of CENCO, Archbishop Marcel Utembi, and other Catholic bishops announces the agreement before the opposition, the presidential majority, civil society and dozens of journalists, at the inter diocesan centre in Kinshasa on January 1, 2017 following talks launched by the Roman Catholic Church between the government and opposition.

