DR Congo: a timeline of deadly politi...

DR Congo: a timeline of deadly political crisis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New Vision

On December 31, the two sides agreed that President Kabila would stay in power until elections are held at the "end of 2017". PIC: The President of CENCO, Archbishop Marcel Utembi, and other Catholic bishops announces the agreement before the opposition, the presidential majority, civil society and dozens of journalists, at the inter diocesan centre in Kinshasa on January 1, 2017 following talks launched by the Roman Catholic Church between the government and opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
News UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15) Jan '15 funny 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,529,134

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC