DR Congo: a timeline of deadly political crisis
On December 31, the two sides agreed that President Kabila would stay in power until elections are held at the "end of 2017". PIC: The President of CENCO, Archbishop Marcel Utembi, and other Catholic bishops announces the agreement before the opposition, the presidential majority, civil society and dozens of journalists, at the inter diocesan centre in Kinshasa on January 1, 2017 following talks launched by the Roman Catholic Church between the government and opposition.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
|UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|funny
|1
