CPJ calls on Congolese authorities to release Talassa editor

Congolese authorities should immediately release Ghys FortunA© DombA© Bemba, editor of the privately owned newspaper Talassa , the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. The Republic of Congo's security services arrested Bemba in Brazzaville on January 11, Radio France Internationale reported.

