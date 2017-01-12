CPJ calls on Congolese authorities to release Talassa editor
Congolese authorities should immediately release Ghys FortunA© DombA© Bemba, editor of the privately owned newspaper Talassa , the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. The Republic of Congo's security services arrested Bemba in Brazzaville on January 11, Radio France Internationale reported.
