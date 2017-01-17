Congressman John Lewis and President-...

Congressman John Lewis and President-Elect Trump

The recent Media kerfuffle between Civil Rights Icon Congressman John Lewis and President Elect Trump should not distract us from "the fierce urgency of now". Both men exhibit a certain amount of naivetA© or sheer ignorance about the reality of past contests between the United States and Russia's predecessor, the Soviet Union.

