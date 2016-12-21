Congo-Kinshasa: The 'Unusual Politica...

Congo-Kinshasa: The 'Unusual Political Clout' of the DRC's Catholic Church

The Congolese Catholic Church has brokered an agreement between political foes in the DRC, renewing hopes for an end to the political crisis in the country. But why does the Catholic Church hold such sway over the Congo? The agreement reached on New Year's Eve foresees a transition government headed by a prime minister who is to be appointed by the opposition.

Chicago, IL

