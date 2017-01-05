.com | Kabila backs Catholic bishops' role in DRC crisis

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila gave the green light on Wednesday for the Catholic Church to pursue mediation to end the crisis sparked by his refusal to step down, sources said. The country's influential bishops brokered a New Year's Eve deal to sketch a timetable under which Kabila will stay in office before new elections are held in late 2017, in a bid to prevent more bloodshed in a crisis that has already claimed dozens of lives.

