.com | DRC set for talks on implementing crisis deal

Opposing sides in the crisis that has gripped DR Congo will this week hold their first talks on implementing a landmark deal on the country's political future, mediators said on Monday. "An initial meeting for deciding on ways to implement the agreement is scheduled for Tuesday," Father Donatien Nshole, the spokesman for National Episcopal Conference of Congo , which is overseeing the process, told AFP.

