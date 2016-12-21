.com | DRC set for talks on implementing crisis deal
Opposing sides in the crisis that has gripped DR Congo will this week hold their first talks on implementing a landmark deal on the country's political future, mediators said on Monday. "An initial meeting for deciding on ways to implement the agreement is scheduled for Tuesday," Father Donatien Nshole, the spokesman for National Episcopal Conference of Congo , which is overseeing the process, told AFP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
|UN chief urges African leaders not cling to power (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|funny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC