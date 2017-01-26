Book excerpt: The Return of History, ...

Book excerpt: The Return of History, by Jennifer Welsh

The past ten years have seen a consistent decline in the number, as well as the quality, of democracies, when considered through measures such as the integrity of elections, freedom of expression, or freedom of the press. More troubling, according to the political advocacy organization Freedom House, is that the acceptance of democracy as the world's dominant form of government is under greater threat now than at any point in the past twenty-five years.

Chicago, IL

