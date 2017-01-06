Bishop Rozanski announces contract to resettle refugees in Northampton

The official receipt of the contract to receive and settle refugees in the city of Northampton in 2017 was announced Jan. 5 during a press conference at the Northampton City Hall. The announcement was made by Springfield Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski; Northampton mayor David Narkewicz; and Kathryn Buckley-Brawner, executive director for the Catholic Charities Agency of the Springfield Diocese.

