Banro Announces Execution of Support Agreement for Recapitalization Transactions

Banro Corporation today announced that it has entered into a support agreement with major stakeholders to recapitalize the Company by refinancing a total of US$207.5 million of outstanding debt, equitizing the outstanding preferred shares and raising US$45 million by way of a gold forward sale . This Recapitalization is expected to reduce debt, improve liquidity, and position the Company to optimize operations and enhance its substantial gold mining assets in the Democratic Republic of the Congo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.