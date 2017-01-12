ANALYSIS: Accident reports published ...

ANALYSIS: Accident reports published in the second half of 2016

On 4 April 2011 a Georgian Airways Bombardier CRJ100ER crashed following a sudden loss of height on final approach to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The official investigation believes it encountered a severe microburst associated with a thunderstorm squall line.

Chicago, IL

