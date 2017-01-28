Airtel to exit Ghana this year

Bharti Airtel, the mother company of Airtel Ghana has announced that it will be closing shop 15 African countries by the end of 2017. BloombergQuint, the India-focused subsidiary of Bloomberg, quotes Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal as saying "the moves would pare the size of operations on the continent and could be completed within a yearsome of Bharti's businesses in 14 African nations would be affected."

