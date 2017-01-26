Africa: African Summit in Libya Begin...

Africa: African Summit in Libya Begins With Sudan Participation

The African Summit on Libya began Friday in Brazzaville, the capital of Congo with participation of the Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman. The delegation accompanying the Vice - President of the Republic at the summit includes the State Foreign Minister, Kamal Ismail, and a number of officials concerned with the Libyan and the African Union issues.

