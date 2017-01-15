Aaaaaaabig 633x393

The meeting was chaired by President Yoweri Museveni and included the President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera President Yoweri Museveni chairing the meeting on the Lord's Resistance Army at the 28th AU Summit in Addis Ababa. PPU Photo President Yoweri Museveni has called on regional leaders engaged in the fight against the Lord's Resistance Army insurgency in the Central African Republic to commit themselves and allow military commands to jointly work out a plan to flush out remnants of the LRA and put an end to the suffering of the civilian population.

