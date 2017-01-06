a A timeline of DRC's chase for democ...

a A timeline of DRC's chase for democracy

Thursday

Power play: Violence erupted over President Joseph Kabila's refusal to hold elections and step down. Photo: Eduardo Soteras/AFP Hopes are high that a landmark power-sharing deal between Democratic Republic of Congo's political opponents will bring an end to a crisis two years in the making.

Chicago, IL

